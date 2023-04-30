Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 1,897,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $988.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

