Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Enova International Stock Up 1.1 %

ENVA stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.53. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $55.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

