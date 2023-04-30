Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

