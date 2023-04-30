Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 821,851 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.16% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $142,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

