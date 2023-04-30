Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $129,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1 %

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.59.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.80 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average is $230.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

