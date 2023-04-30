Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $133,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

