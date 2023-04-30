Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $127,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $56,090,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

