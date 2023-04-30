Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $173.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.89% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $173,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,746 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

