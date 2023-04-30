Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 114,413 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $160,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $123,432,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.94. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $370.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

