Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,375,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

