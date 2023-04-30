ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 3.5% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $124.40 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,228.65 or 0.99998368 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01036255 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $138.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

