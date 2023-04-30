Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $336,212.74

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Ergo has a market cap of $114.24 million and $336,212.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00005685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,236.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00309667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00527073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00407659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,730,921 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

