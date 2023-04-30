Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

ESKYF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68. Eskay Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.95.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

