Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 799,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

