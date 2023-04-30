Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.59-$14.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.59-14.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Mizuho increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.33.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ESS traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.73. 592,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,872. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.68. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $344.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.