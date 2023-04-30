Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.80.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.