Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 488,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

