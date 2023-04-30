EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVGIF opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. EverGen Infrastructure has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$2.94.
About EverGen Infrastructure
