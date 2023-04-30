EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.26 million.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 293,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

