Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in April

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

EVTZF remained flat at $8.50 during trading on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

