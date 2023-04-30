ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $8.34 on Friday, hitting $178.38. 322,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.