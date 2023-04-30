Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.8 days.

Exor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $82.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376. Exor has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

