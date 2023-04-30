Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.8 days.
Exor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $82.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376. Exor has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.
Exor Company Profile
