Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.