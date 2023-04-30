Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 557,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 59,631 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.