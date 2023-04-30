FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FG Merger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FG Merger stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. FG Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in FG Merger by 18.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FG Merger by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

