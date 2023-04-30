Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in April

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
GRFFF remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.
About Fibra Danhos
