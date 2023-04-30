Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 203,894 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $42,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

