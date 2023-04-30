Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675 billion to $3.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.76-$6.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

