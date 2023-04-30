Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 110,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

