Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,985,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 267,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHZ opened at $47.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

