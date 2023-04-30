Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

