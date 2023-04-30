Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $15,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 223,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $296.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

