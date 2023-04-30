Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KO opened at $64.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.