Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

