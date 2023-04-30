Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEP opened at $50.79 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

