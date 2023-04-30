Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,293 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.