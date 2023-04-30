First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,248,745 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 3.47% of Golden Arrow Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

