First Pacific Advisors LP Buys Shares of 86,684 Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTOC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,728. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

