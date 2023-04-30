First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 222,277 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $230,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $626.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

