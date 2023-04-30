First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,472. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,016 shares of company stock worth $40,950,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

