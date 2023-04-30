First Pacific Advisors LP Has $27.40 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $27,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 781,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.65.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

