First Pacific Advisors LP Has $6.31 Million Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of DHC Acquisition worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 349,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 261,533 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,151,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 4,467.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 657,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 643,258 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

DHCA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 2,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.