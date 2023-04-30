First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.80. 231,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $126.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.