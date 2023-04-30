First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,078 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 8,652,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

