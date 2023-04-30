First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 668,603 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,757,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,603 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 2.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Howmet Aerospace worth $148,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 3,270,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

