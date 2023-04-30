First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 7,369 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Marriott International worth $116,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

MAR stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.34. 1,646,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

