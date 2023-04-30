First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Purchases £12,500 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Ben Habib acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,611.34).

First Property Group Price Performance

First Property Group stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.32) on Friday. First Property Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.22. The company has a market cap of £28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. First Property Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.