First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0969 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

