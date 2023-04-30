First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FAM stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.10.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
