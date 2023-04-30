First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

