First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.35% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 772.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 276,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

