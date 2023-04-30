First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.20 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
