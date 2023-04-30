First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.20 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

